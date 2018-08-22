Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s back at it today with its first Logitech PC accessory Gold Box in several months, with deals available for gamers and non-gamers alike.

The MX Master Mouse for $45 is undoubtedly the headliner here, and if you don’t own one, you should absolutely buy it. If it sells out, the Performance Mouse MX for $40 is also a great option.

There are several keyboards included as well, but our favorites are the K750, which uses solar panels to stay charged, and the K480, which works with multiple Bluetooth devices, and includes a stand for your tablet or phone.

A few of our other picks are below, but head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.