A $260 Refurbished Xbox One X Ships With The Witcher 3 and an Extra Controller

Xbox One X w/ The Witcher 3 Bundle (Refurb) | $260 | Dell

It’s not as good as the big $200 Xbox One X sale Microsoft held a while back, but if you were looking into buying one, take a look at Dell’s sale. The company is letting go of refurbished units with a copy of The Witcher 3 and a PowerA wired controller (meeeeh, better than nothing) for $260. The package is backed by a 90-day warranty, which, if you ordered today, would curiously expire right before the Xbox Series X is ready to take over. Just sayin’.

