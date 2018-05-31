Graphic: Shep McAllister

Audio Technica’s ATH-M50s have long been our readers’ favorite over-ear headphones, but it’s 2017, so you’d be forgiven for only considering wireless cans at this point. Luckily, their ATH-S700BTs are on sale for an all-time low $99 today, complete with 40mm drivers, and the ability to use them in wired mode if the battery dies.

