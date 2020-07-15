It's all consuming.

'90s Kids Rejoice Over This Retro Summer Blue Polaroid Camera For $20 Less

svillari
Sheilah Villari


Polaroid OneStep 2 Instant Film Camera | $70 | Best Buy

What summer wasn’t spent in the ‘90s running around the beach or the mall with your friends snapping polaroids of silly faces and dumb stunts? I know it wasn’t just me. Now you can relive those summer memories even if you are still social distancing. Take 22% off this beautiful Summer Blue Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera and revel in that nostalgia.

Is there a catch for a sale so good? Well, yes. There’s no film with it. This camera works with any Polaroid Originals i-Type Film or 600 Film ($19). Yes, the film is kind of expensive but if you look at the fact that most of the first gens of this camera are either $140 or sold out this still looks like a great deal. Remember having to get your film developed!? So yea, you’ll pay a little more but getting to see a cute picture of your sleeping pet in a vintage Polaroid frame instantly is something too. So relive 1996 by playing “1979" and get to snapping.

Free five-day shipping on this item.

