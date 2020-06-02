8Bitdo's Bluetooth Controllers Bring Super Nostalgia to Your Switch and PC Emulators for $10 off

8Bitdo SN30 Pro | $35 | Amazon

8Bitdo N30 Pro2 | $30 | Amazon

8bitdo’s Bluetooth controllers for the Nintendo Switch might still be my favorite ongoing series. They’re stylized to look like classic NES and SNES controllers, but with today’s technology like wireless, rumble, motion controls, and analog sticks. The controllers are $10 off at Amazon today—the SN30 Pro is $35 post-discount, while the NES-favoring N30 Pro2 is down to $30.

