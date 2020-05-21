74% off This Cuisinart Tea Kettle but 100% on Landing the Perfect Temperature

Cuisinart Perfect Temp Kettle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Official as a whistle. This Cuisinart Perfect Temp Kettle guarantees the proper boil for your tea or coffee with ease. Currently $49 at MorningSave which is a 74% discount off the original price.

I’m a sucker for a sleek kettle with a clear whistle. I mean that’s the whole point of still using a kettle. I have a vintage one but it stopped whistling ages ago so it might be time for me to upgrade and the savings here are awesome . The original price was $185. I drink a lot of instant coffee in the morning and just as much tea at night so this is a great purchase if you’re a fellow warm beverage lover.

The Perfect Temp Kettle is designed to save energy to reduce reboiling because you’ll always know what temperate is . It’s also surprisingly durable even with the porcelain outside and iron core inside. Lightweight and easy to clean and operate.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.