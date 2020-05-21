74% off This Cuisinart Tea Kettle but 100% on Landing the Perfect Temperature

Cuisinart Perfect Temp Kettle | $49 | MorningSave
Official as a whistle. This Cuisinart Perfect Temp Kettle guarantees the proper boil for your tea or coffee with ease. Currently $49 at MorningSave which is a 74% discount off the original price.
I’m a sucker for a sleek kettle with a clear whistle. I mean that’s the whole point of still using a kettle. I have a vintage one but it stopped whistling ages ago so it might be time for me to upgrade and the savings here are awesome. The original price was $185. I drink a lot of instant coffee in the morning and just as much tea at night so this is a great purchase if you’re a fellow warm beverage lover.
The Perfect Temp Kettle is designed to save energy to reduce reboiling because you’ll always know what temperate is. It’s also surprisingly durable even with the porcelain outside and iron core inside. Lightweight and easy to clean and operate.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $4.99 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $7.99.