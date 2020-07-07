It's all consuming.
60 Ballpoint Pens for $3 Highlight BIC's One-Day Gold Box Sale

Quentyn Kennemer
BIC’s writing utensils are massively discounted at Amazon for today’s Gold Box, where you can get 60 ballpoint pens for just $3. Those are the boring old office kind, though. Creative and expressive types will gravitate to the colorful gel pens, like this pack of 24 assorted colors for $10. If you’re bored, pick up this 8-count pack of colorful body pens for $12 and make yourself a nice temporary tattoo. There’s also a 4-pack of Wite-Out pens for $8, twelve dry erase markers for $9, and five Brite Liner highlighter markers for only $2. Check out more at Amazon.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/25/2020 and updated with new information on 7/7/2020.

