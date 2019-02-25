Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Vizio E-series TV is a couple of years old at this point, but $428 is still an incredible deal for a 60" 4K smart TV with built-in Chromecast, HDR10 support and, wait for it, *local dimming*. And before you jump into the comments, note that it’s not technically a television, since it doesn’t have a TV tuner, which at this point basically means it won’t work with an antenna out of the box. Rather, it’s a “home theater display.”

