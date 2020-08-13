It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
50% off This CBD Edibles 'Side Piece' Bundle Is the Perfect Antidote for the Love Triangle in Your Life

Graphic: Gabe Carey

Side Piece CBD Subscription | $34 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code SPSECRET50

Sunday Scaries has earned high marks from outlets like Buzzfeed, PopSugar, and yes, The Inventory, for their accessible and HIGHLY relaxing, often vitamin-infused CBD products including the Gummies for Chillin’ and oil tincture (also for chillin’), both of which I’ve tried and happily endorse. But don’t take my word for it—for a limited time only, you too can feel the effects of “the remedy that makes life not so scary” and share ‘em with your partner(s), thanks to this exclusive discount for Kinja Deals readers.

$34, using the promo code SPSECRET50 automatically applied at checkout, nets you a 500mg tincture and 20 gummies delivered to your doorstep every month. While it only applies to your first purchase, I’m fairly confident you won’t be disappointed. The oil tincture in particular is, in my opinion, best paired with Sweet Honeydew tea from Stash and a dollop of unsalted butter to help it dissolve. Relieve the contention in your three-way relationship with a healthy dose of ingestible CBD while supplies last.

