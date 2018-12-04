Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two ways you can go with the Hot Wheels Classic 50-Car Collection Pack Assortment. You can give it all at once as a gift set, as was intended, or you can do what I’ve done and randomly dole out the cars here and there as little gifts to remind everyone that you are a magnanimous ruler. (It’s been a couple of years since my purchase, and I still have vehicles leftover for whenever the need arises.)



At 60 cents per car, either choice is the right choice. Think of it as an equal opposite of WarGames: The only losing move is not to buy.