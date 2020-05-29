It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
43% off a 24-Pack of Rip Van Waffel Is a Sweet Deal Indeed

Sheilah Villari
Rip Van Waffel 24-Pack | $20 | Meh
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Rip Van Waffel 24-Pack | $20 | Meh

I’m a huge fan of Rip Van Waffel. My mom used to send these in care packages when I first moved to New York which is funny because I was living in Brooklyn where these are made. This pack runs for $35 at Amazon so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get $15 off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get twelve each of snickerdoodle flavor and Dutch caramel. And they have a surprisingly high protein count for essentially a snack cookie. Mix that with low sugar and it’s a winning combo.

Shipping is free on this product and it’s available the rest of the day or until it runs out. These sold out quickly last time so we expect the same this go-round.

