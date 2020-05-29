40% off Select Nike Items, Plus an Additional 20% Discount for First Responders

40% off Select Items Photo : Nike

40% off Select Items | Nike



Nike is still marking down items post-Memorial Day. T hey really want you in some new kicks for summer. As more cities are opening up and letting a few groups of people gather show up in fresh gear that you saved 40% on.

What I am seeing a lot of in this sale is equipment, that’s not usually something they stock up when they start discounting. If you’re looking for a deal on bands, basketballs, shin guards, belts, etc. there’s a ton to dig through. Men’s, Women’s, and children’s fashions are all included in this sale section too .

If you are a first responder or health care professional you just v erify your status with SheerID. Y ou’ll complete the verification form, and up load documentation showing your status. After this is checked out by Nike they’ll email you a code good for 20% off your entire order.

Free shipping on all orders if you’re a Nike member , which is just signing up for their email list.