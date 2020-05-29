40% off Select Nike Items, Plus an Additional 20% Discount for First Responders

40% off Select Items | Nike
Nike is still marking down items post-Memorial Day. They really want you in some new kicks for summer. As more cities are opening up and letting a few groups of people gather show up in fresh gear that you saved 40% on.
What I am seeing a lot of in this sale is equipment, that’s not usually something they stock up when they start discounting. If you’re looking for a deal on bands, basketballs, shin guards, belts, etc. there’s a ton to dig through. Men’s, Women’s, and children’s fashions are all included in this sale section too.
If you are a first responder or health care professional you just verify your status with SheerID. You’ll complete the verification form, and upload documentation showing your status. After this is checked out by Nike they’ll email you a code good for 20% off your entire order.
Free shipping on all orders if you’re a Nike member, which is just signing up for their email list.