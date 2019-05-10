Graphic: Shep McAllister

Frosted Strawberry is one of only two Pop-Tart flavors worth a damn, and you can get 32 of the breakfast desserts for just $4 today by clipping the $1.55 coupon. That’s less than $.13 per Tart or—and let’s be honest here—about $.25 per breakfast, because you know you’re not going to eat just one.



They’ll taste just like your childhood, with one big and welcome change; they now come with MORE frosting. I’m onboard.