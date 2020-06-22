It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
3 Steals to Kick off Amazon's Big Style Sale Starting Today

Graphic: Sheilah Villari

The Big Style Sale | Amazon

Amazon wants to reward its loyal customers with deep discounts on some of their top-brands and their collaboration with Shopbop and influencers alike. Starting today you’ll begin to see this section populated with unreal price slashes on the most stylish of threads and accessories.

Summertime means fun in the fun and if you want ultimate fun where you can actually see sunnies are needed. Five different color combo pairs of Ray Ban’s Wayfarer II are on sale today and they are a must. I’ve seen these as high as $184 before so this is a nice discount of 33%.

This beautiful Ash Rose dress from BB Dakota is an Editor pick and we see why. It’s the perfect mix of dressy and casual. The floral print is the perfect touch of feminine for sundress season. The flowy sleeves and light polyester will keep you cool in even the warmest of locations. It will also keep you cool with your trendiest of pals. This dress usually runs around $110.

Now you’ll need something cute and sandal-like to go with this dress and stylist/influencer Sabrina Tan is loving these platform wedges from Soludos. A tan color is perfect because it matches with everything and it can carry you right into a warm fall. They’re versatile and even work perfectly with a pair of shorts or jeans. These are currently $149 on Soludos’ website.

Check back tomorrow for more discounts in this crazy awesome sale and remember there’s free shipping on all these items if you’re a Prime member.

