It's all consuming.
$3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones? Don't Mind If I Do [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Graphic: Gabe Carey

Boltune Noise-Cancelling Headphones | $3 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAONY

Every now and then, a previously unheard-of brand will appear out of nowhere with a pair of headphones that stun. Among them, Boltune’s surprisingly good (hybrid) active noise-cancelling headphones claim to reduce noise by 96%, and reviewers seem to agree.

In conjunction with our exclusive promo code, KINJAONY, clip the coupon on the site for $89 off, bringing the total cost down to a modest $3—thanks to the Lightning Deal that also happens to be going on. If you’ve been on the fence about buying a pair of noise-cancelling headphones in the hopes of saving cash amid economic uncertainty, why not do both?

Driven by a pair of 45mm speakers, these headphones don’t only block noise out, they don’t sound half bad either. Plus, they’re cozy as hell—I mean, look at those leatherette earpads. Combined with an aluminum alloy material cupping the speakers themselves, they’re durable and comfortable.

Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

