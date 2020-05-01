It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
27% off a Year's Supply of Homemade Honey Soap so There's No Excuse to Not Wash Your Hands You Monster

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Etsy is a wonderful market place to support small/independent businesses. One of their best performers is handcrafted soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This indie shop has a great deal on one of their top sellers. Get 12 honey chunk soaps for $79. This is a 27% discount for a year’s supply of bars.

And now that everyone is on board with vigilant handwashing these will come in handy. You can choose from the original honey chunk, glycerin honey chunk, or a mix of each. They are great for sensitive skin so don’t fret if this you.

This is a great gift for an all-natural Earth Momma if you’re struggling for a Mother’s Day item. They are offering free shipping on this item and a few others in their store.

