25% off Select Running Shoes at New Balance Starts Today

25% Off Select Running Shoes Photo : New Balance

Starting today select running shoes for both men and women will be discounted by 25% at New Balance. The styles that are on sale are marked in the running section. Some are displaying what the discount amount will be. One of New Balance’s most popular lines, Fresh Foam, has several styles in this deal. No code needed, the discount will appear in the cart once added.

As mentioned the Fresh Foam series is one of their top sellers. You’ll be saving $15 - $20 on most of these. Same with the women’s series and the color selection is a bit more fun. There are about 80 options in each section so you’re sure to find your next perfect pair of marathon kicks.

Free shipping on orders over $65 and sale runs until June 7.