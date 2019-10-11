It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

24 Tiny Funko Marvel Toys Assembled Inside This $40 Advent Calendar

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
522
Save
Funko Marvel Advent Calendar | $40 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Funko Marvel Advent Calendar | $40 | Amazon

If you saw our spoilerific preview of Funko’s Marvel Advent calendar and decided that you wanted one (despite the criminal snubbing of Ant Man), it’s back down to an all-time low $40 on Amazon today.

Advertisement

Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 tiny Marvel heroes and villains ready to duke it out on your desk. You’re supposed to wait until December to start opening the calendar day by day, but we won’t go Hulk if you wanted to open a few of your favorites early.

And if you missed it yesterday, Funko’s Harry Potter calendar is also down to $38.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

This $8 Pocket Knife Has a Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve
Save $25 On the Best Looking Indoor Garden, And Grow Herbs and Veggies All Winter Long
Gear Up For Holiday Travel With This Discounted Hardsided Carry-On

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts