24 Tiny Funko Marvel Toys Assembled Inside This $40 Advent Calendar

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Funko Marvel Advent Calendar | $40 | Amazon

If you saw our spoilerific preview of Funko’s Marvel Advent calendar and decided that you wanted one (despite the criminal snubbing of Ant Man), it’s back down to an all-time low $40 on Amazon today.



Inside the calendar, you’ll find 24 tiny Marvel heroes and villains ready to duke it out on your desk. You’re supposed to wait until December to start opening the calendar day by day, but we won’t go Hulk if you wanted to open a few of your favorites early.

And if you missed it yesterday, Funko’s Harry Potter calendar is also down to $38.

