We’ve posted deals on the LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Friends advent calendars, but if you were holding out for the LEGO City edition, it’s down to just $22 on Amazon right now. Featuring 24 miniature gifts (including five minifigs) with a combined 313 pieces, the toys will go well with your existing LEGO collection long after the Christmas tree gets taken out to the dumpster.