21 Days of Beauty Is Back at Ulta, Take 50% off Your Favorite Brands Each Day

Spring is basically here now that we turned the clocks forward. Ulta is ready to get you prepped for some fun in the sun and new looks for a new season. Starting yesterday, another rotation of their 21 Days of Beauty kicked off. Each day until April 3, take 50% off select items from beloved brands.

On deck today is a nice mix to protect your face for future days of sunny rays. One of my favorite K-Beauty brands, Peach & Lily, has their Wild Dew Treatment Essence for just $20 today. As with most Asian companies, Peach & Lily use next-gen tech in each of their products to ensure a glowing complexion to keep you as lovely as long as possible. Keep your dewy sparkle all day with this treatment as it quenches d ehydrated pores, smoothes fine lines, and calms redness .

Time to break out the SPF. Murad is a great way to go as their products are developed by dermatologists and mesh well with sensitive skin. Murad’s Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum has an SPF of 30 and will shield your beautiful mug against UVA/UVB rays. It creates a lightweight moisture barrier with vitamin C to not only protect but boost elasticity and firmness. The antioxidants help make your complexion look healthier, which makes you happi er.

I’ve used this primer on and off over the years and can say it is the real deal. Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer not only improves the application of your makeup but it breathes longer life into it. This primer will keep it going on all-day zoom calls or running around doing errands. It blurs away lines and pores to give you a beautiful smooth surface to work your magic. It won’t dry you out as it’s formulated with antioxidants, vitamin A, and E. Obviously, it’s lightweight to aid you in feeling like you have nothing on at all . And it absolutely gels with all skin types.

