Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $2.60 coupon on this 78-pack container of Cascade Complete ActionPacs, which was already marked down to about $12. If you stack with Subscribe & Save, you’ll be spending less than $.13 per dishwasher load.