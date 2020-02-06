It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayHoliday Sale Events

1800 Flowers Is Having A One-Day Sale So Grab A Bouquet For Your Valentine

Ignacia Fulcher
Filed to:Kinja Deals
714
Save
Flower Deal | 1800 Flowers | Promo Code: CUPIDLOVE
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Flower Deal | 1800 Flowers | Promo Code: CUPIDLOVE

If you still haven’t gotten bae a Valentine’s Day gift, then you’re in luck! 1800 Flowers is having a huge one-day sale, and the V-Day flowers and gifts are a whopping 28% off, and prices start at $65! There are so many options that even the pickiest of lovers will be swooning. Just make sure to type out CUPIDLOVE at checkout and grab these flowers, chocolates, and other romantic things before they’re gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia Fulcher

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Destress After a Long Workday With This $7 Mini Essential Oil Diffuser

REI's Winter Clearance Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 50% on Gear

Blow Your Whole Tax Return on a Discounted Hisense R6 TV

You Know What's Poppin'? This Discounted Popcorn Popper, Pops