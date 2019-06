Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) | $20 | Amazon

Injustice 2 packs a shockingly good story mode into a very fun fighting game, and you can get it for $20 on Amazon, if you missed out on that price during the holidays.

The Legendary Edition includes 10 additional characters and 5 skins, so you’ll be able to play as Hellboy or those crime-fighting turtles.