Umbra Twiliight Room Darkening Curtain Rod | $27 | Amazon

Umbra’s Twilight Rod takes your curtains from the windows to the wall, so the sun doesn’t peek in through the sides and wake you up at an ungodly hour. You can pick up a rod for $27 today on Amazon, down from the usual $35, and if it helps you sleep in just once, I’d say it paid for itself.