$169 off Stitch Vintage Luxe Golf Bags Is a Hole In One for Your Wallet

Vintage Luxe Golf Bags Graphic : Gabe Carey

Vintage Luxe Golf Bags | $199 | Stitch Golf

When you’re out there on the course trying to score your next birdie, few things are more important than a caddie bag. Stitch Golf’s self-described “perfect caddie bag,” then, must be the antidote to a successful match. Woven from proprietary Stitch Touring fabric, there may be some credence to that claim, assuming the bags are as “durable, lightweight, and water-resistant” as the company says on their website.

Advertisement

Regardless, it doesn’t take a hands-on review to see the appeal of Stitch’s vintage luxe golf bags. The super lightweight caddie weighs only 57 oz. in both its “Sand” and “String” finishes and comes with a matching rain hood. Sophisticated without being too flashy, the Stitch Vintage Luxe golf bags might be worth it at full price, but down 46%, avid golfers should at least consider it before this flash sale ends June 5.