It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleBeauty

15% off Sitewide at Juicy Couture Beauty and Free Shipping Until Mid-August

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsJuicy Couture
16
Save
15% off And Free Shipping | Juicy Couture | Use Code
15% off And Free Shipping | Juicy Couture | Use Code
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

15% off and Free Shipping | Juicy Couture | Use Code LUXE15

As a girl of a certain age, I grew up in the heyday of Juicy. I’ve had several of their fragrances over the years and have to tell you they are still making some beautiful scents. From now until mid-August take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with the code LUXE15.

Advertisement

I will say personally I still really like the I am Juicy line. With notes of passion fruit, gardenia, and cashmere it’s got an air of sophistication and playfulness. You can’t go wrong with Viva La Juicy Pink either. It’s jasmine, fuschia, and vanilla to unleash your inner heiress. It’s super understated yet really soft smelling. But it’s not all perfumes, there’s plenty of makeup to pick from too from this very girly but adorable and flirty company. Classic fragrance never goes out of style, we are however thankful sweatsuits with words on the butt did.

This deal runs until August 15 and everything ships for free with the code.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Show Soreness Who's Boss: This Handheld Percussion Massage Gun Is $55 off [Exclusive]

Take $50 off America's Ass and the Rest of Steve Rogers Right Now

Thursday's Best Deals: Blue Light Rx Glasses, PUBG Funko Pops, The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe, Craftsman Cordless Drill, 50 Ring Pops, Sunday Scaries CBD, and More

Save up to 40% on Huckberry's Most Popular Items in Their Annual Summer Sale