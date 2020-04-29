It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the Day

15% off and Free Shipping at UrbanStems Just in Time for Mother's Day

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsUrbanStems
39
Save
15% off &amp; Free Shipping | UrbanStems | Use code KinjaMomsDay
15% off & Free Shipping | UrbanStems | Use code KinjaMomsDay
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

15% off & Free Shipping | UrbanStems | Use code KinjaMomsDay

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

Advertisement

There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Give Your Mother 400 Kisses of the Hershey's Variety for $13

Does This Headline Hurt Your Eyes? Blue Light Lenses and Prescription Frames Are on Sale at GlassesUSA [Exclusive]

Monday's Best Deals: LG 4K TV, Nordstrom Rack Handbag Sale, Anker PowerPort Strip, Fossil Watches, and More

At $35, the Official Xbox One Stereo Headset is Cheaper Than the Chat Adapter It Ships With