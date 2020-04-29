15% off and Free Shipping at UrbanStems Just in Time for Mother's Day

15% o ff & Free Shipping | UrbanStems | Use code KinjaMomsDay

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.

Advertisement

There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Ea rth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.