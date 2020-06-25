It's all consuming.
144 Ballpoint Pens for $9 Highlight BIC's Gold Box Sale

Quentyn Kennemer
BIC’s writing utensils are massively discounted at Amazon for today’s Gold Box, where you can get 144 ballpoint pens for just $9. Those are the boring old office kind, though. Creative and expressive types will gravitate to the colorful gel pens, like this pack of eight assorted colors for $6. There’s also those clicky mechanical pencils with the lead feeder that always seem to break from the slightest bit of friction. You can get 60 of those in a box for $8 if that’s your style. And because we’re all human, this Wite-Out tape makes it easy to cover your mistakes, and there are 10 in a box for just $12. Check out more at Amazon.

