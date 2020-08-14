It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
11 Unique and Adorable Succulents Delivered Right to Your Door for $23

svillari
Sheilah Villari
11 Pack of Two-Inch Tall Succulents | $23 | Amazon Gold Box
11 Pack of Two-Inch Tall Succulents | $23 | Amazon Gold Box

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life, and can brighten a small space. Today take 13% off this pack of eleven two-inch tall succulents from Costa Farms.

Succulents are easy to take care of and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills as I have them in my bedroom. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture. They ship in lightweight grower’s pots made from a 100% recyclable material. Costa Farms plants are grown in premium soil to ensure healthy happy plants upon delivery. Get in touch with your inner Earth Momma or Plant Daddy and fill your space with delightful green for a few dollars less.

Free shipping for Prime members.

