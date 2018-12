Graphic: Shep McAllister

If a regular-ass hard drive won’t hold all of your videos, photos, or video games (Red Dead Redemption 2 owners probably know that pain), this 10TB desktop external drive from WD is down to $200. It was about $20 cheaper around Black Friday, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.