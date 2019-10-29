$10 Off Luigi's Mansion 3 Is a Scary Good Deal

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch) | $50 | DailySteals
It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping during peak spooky season (marketing, amirite?) Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this soon-to-be-released title for $10 off with code DS9 at Daily Steals.
If you’re looking for something to do during Halloween that doesn’t involve the crowds and excessive drinking, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option. It’s getting a lot of buzz before its release. If you order soon, you’ll get it in time for Halloween.