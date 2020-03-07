$10 Flannels at Banana Republic? Say No More

$10 Flannels, and More Graphic : Gabe Carey

$10 Flannels, and More | Banana Republic

I’m a sucker for flannels. They’re warm and cozy, but just light enough that I can wear one around the city with only a light jacket layered over top.



Advertisement

I’m also a sucker for Banana Republic so when I saw this $10 untucked red flannel (extra 50% applied at checkout!) at the only clothing store that’s high in potassium, I had to cop.

But then, I realized, it’s not the only one: it comes in camo too. Want orange or yellow? Here you go. Though it’s not my cup of tea, there’s also a less appealing navy blue option.

Dress shirts are also on sale for absurdly low prices, including this $10 button-up with doggies on it. Now who doesn’t love doggies? This one has deer, which is an absolute look.

Advertisement

In fact, there’s a whole subset of sale items under $25 that give you an additional 50% off at checkout. While I won’t be listing all of them here, just know, when I get this post up, my credit card is coming out!