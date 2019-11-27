10 Black Friday Travel Deals to Help You Save on Your Dream 2020 Vacation

Black Friday isn’t just for stuff. Now, it’s for experiences, too. If you’re dying to take a vacation but it always seems just out of reach, dive into these amazing deals from adventure travel companies offering hundreds to thousands of dollars in discounts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One of these trips would also make an amazing gift for a budding adventurer or recent graduate itching to stretch their legs and explore the world—many of the tour companies listed here offer trips specifically for adults under the age of 30.

TourRadar

Advertisement

TourRadar Photo : TourRadar

TourRadar offers thousands of multi-day tours all over the world from hundreds of adventure travel companies like Exodus Travels, National Geographic Journeys, Andean Lodges, and more. For Black Friday, TourRadar is discounting thousands of tours up to 60 percent, including this 10-day tour of Egypt from Vacations To Go Travel. It includes tours of Cairo and the Great Pyramids, a domestic flight to Luxor and an overnight cruise on the Nile River. Regularly priced at $2,100, it’s now on sale for $840 per person.



G Adventures

Up to 35 percent off with G Adventures Photo : Nad Hemnani ( Unsplash

Advertisement

From now till Dec. 5, you can get up to 35 percent off itineraries with G Adventures, which is discounting 600 trips departing between Dec. 3 and April 30, 2020. One adventure worth a gander is a 7-day trip to Machu Picchu. On this trip, you’ll travel from Lima to Cusco, Peru, to explore Machu Picchu and Peru’s stunning Sacred Valley, which is full of incredible Incan ruins. Originally priced around $1,650, it’s on sale for about $1,100. You can view all the tours on sale here.



Contiki

Advertisement

Up to 30 percent off tours with Contiki Photo : Roman Kraft ( Unsplash

Contiki, which caters to college students and young professionals, is offering up to 30 percent off select tours booked between Friday and Monday. One tour you can snag for up to $400 off is their Europe in a Week trip, starting around $1,000. In eight days, you’ll visit Switzerland, Germany, France and the Netherlands, staying in hostels to keep costs affordable. Contiki trips are on the larger side—this one averages about 45 people per departure—and offer the flexibility of choosing exactly which excursions to add on to your trip, so you only pay for exactly what you want to do. Be sure to peruse Contiki’s deals section, too—they offer discounts for college students, newlyweds, teachers, military personnel, people traveling during the month of their birthday, and repeat guests. And if it’s your first time traveling outside your home country, they’ll discount your trip by $145 to cover the cost of your first passport.



Advertisement

Expedia

Expedia Photo : Expedia

Advertisement

On Black Friday, Expedia will release a limited number of coupons in its app, offering $100 off a $200 flight purchase. And on Cyber Monday, the deal is even better: you can snag an in-app coupon for $200 off a $200 flight. Coupons go live at 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday, and at 9 a.m. and noon Pacific on Monday. On Cyber Monday, Expedia will also offer coupon codes for all devices—no app necessary—to get $100 off a $750 package. You can book Black Friday travel deals through Expedia here.



Hotwire

Advertisement

Up to $70 off of hotel bookings with Hotwire Photo : Hotwire

Hotwire is offering coupon codes to discount hotel bookings made via its mobile app between today (Nov. 27) and Friday. Use code HWBF10 for $10 off $100, HWBF40 for $40 off $300, and HWBF70 for $70 off $500. On Cyber Monday, you can get 11 percent off $100 Hot Rate Hotels with code HWHOTDEALS.



Advertisement

Azores Getaways

Spend a week with Azores Getaways Photo : Nick Karvounis ( Unsplash

Advertisement

The Azores, Portugal’s volcanic islands in the middle of the Atlantic, were once incredibly expensive to get to. Now, it’s cheaper than ever, especially with this Black Friday deal: For as low as $500 per person, you can get round-trip flights between Boston and Terceira and 7 nights of accommodations at Pousada de São Sebastião. Terceira is just a four-hour flight from Boston, so if you’re looking for a European getaway but don’t want to deal with excessive jetlag, this might be exactly the vacation you need.



Trafalgar

Advertisement

Up to 20 percent off tours from Trafalgar Photo : Atanas Malamov ( Unsplash

Adventure company Trafalgar is offering up to 20 percent off some of its 2020 trips until Dec. 2. One trip on sale is this 8-day tour of Costa Rica, starting at $1,600 per person. On this trip, you’ll visit three of Costa Rica’s stunning national parks, including the massive Arenal volcano, in search of monkeys, volcanoes, jungle hikes and more. You can find all of Trafalgar’s Black Friday deals here.



Advertisement

Intrepid Travel

Intrepid Travel Photo : David Edelstein ( Unsplash

Advertisement

From now till Dec. 5, Intrepid Travel’s small group adventures departing from Jan. 16 to Dec. 14, 2020 are 20 percent off to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Deals include a 12-day culinary tour of Japan for just over $4,000. On this trip, you’ll blast across the country on a bullet train, spend a night in a monastery, make sushi, participate in a tea ceremony, eat heaps of fresh seafood, and try traditional local dishes you’ve likely never heard of but won’t soon forget. Other trips include 8 days exploring Petra, the Dead Sea and the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, from $1,300, and 15 days in Turkey for $1,200.



Peregrine Adventures

Advertisement

Peregrine Adventures Photo : James Eades ( Unsplash

Peregrine Adventures, the more luxurious sister brand of Intrepid Travel, is offering 15 percent off all 2020 tours departing between Jan. 16 and June 30. This deal starts now and runs through Dec. 5. Also worth checking out are Peregrine’s last-minute Antarctica deals, which are up to 50 percent off between now and Dec. 3. Some of them are truly, truly last-minute—if you can drop everything, you could join the 8-day Antarctic Express trip departing Dec. 8 for under $8,200; the regular price is $16,400. If you need a little more time to plan, some trips leaving in January and February are currently 40 percent off.



Advertisement

Exodus Travels

Exodus Travels Photo : Tim van Kempen ( Unsplash

Advertisement

Exodus Travels is offering 15 percent off—up to $500—its small group and self-guided tours between now and Dec. 2, using code Adventure2020USA. Deals include a 15-day trekking tour of Nepal’s Langtang and Gosainkund Lakes, from $1,800. On this moderately challenging trip, you’ll see Langtang Lirung, a nearly 24,000-foot mountain, and trek for 10 days along some of Nepal’s less touristy trails (don’t worry—your luggage will be ported). You’ll sleep mainly in high-altitude teahouses and some days, you might visit places above 16,000 feet of elevation.

