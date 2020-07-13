007: The Daniel Craig Collection Includes Four Bond Movies in Glorious 4K for $40

007: The Daniel Craig Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray) | $40 | Amazon

I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!) , but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $40. It comes with four films , two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty :

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.