It's all consuming.
007: The Daniel Craig Collection Includes Four Bond Movies in Glorious 4K for $40

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!), but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $40. It comes with four films, two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty:

  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Skyfall
  • Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

